1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Russian rubles

Convert AOA to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
118.99 rub

1.00000 AOA = 0.11899 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28 UTC
AOA to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Russian Ruble
1 AOA0.11899 RUB
5 AOA0.59496 RUB
10 AOA1.18991 RUB
20 AOA2.37982 RUB
50 AOA5.94955 RUB
100 AOA11.89910 RUB
250 AOA29.74775 RUB
500 AOA59.49550 RUB
1000 AOA118.99100 RUB
2000 AOA237.98200 RUB
5000 AOA594.95500 RUB
10000 AOA1189.91000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Angolan Kwanza
1 RUB8.40402 AOA
5 RUB42.02010 AOA
10 RUB84.04020 AOA
20 RUB168.08040 AOA
50 RUB420.20100 AOA
100 RUB840.40200 AOA
250 RUB2101.00500 AOA
500 RUB4202.01000 AOA
1000 RUB8404.02000 AOA
2000 RUB16808.04000 AOA
5000 RUB42020.10000 AOA
10000 RUB84040.20000 AOA