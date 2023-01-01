20 Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds

Convert AOA to LBP at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
359.80 lbp

1.00000 AOA = 17.98980 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:7 UTC
AOA to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.049387.28821.434291.647640.9636518.4501
1GBP1.1552711.2122100.8391.656961.903431.1132721.3144
1USD0.9530.824946183.18711.36691.570230.9183517.5832
1INR0.01145630.009916760.012021110.01643160.01887590.01103960.211369

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA17.98980 LBP
5 AOA89.94900 LBP
10 AOA179.89800 LBP
20 AOA359.79600 LBP
50 AOA899.49000 LBP
100 AOA1798.98000 LBP
250 AOA4497.45000 LBP
500 AOA8994.90000 LBP
1000 AOA17989.80000 LBP
2000 AOA35979.60000 LBP
5000 AOA89949.00000 LBP
10000 AOA179898.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.05559 AOA
5 LBP0.27794 AOA
10 LBP0.55587 AOA
20 LBP1.11174 AOA
50 LBP2.77936 AOA
100 LBP5.55872 AOA
250 LBP13.89680 AOA
500 LBP27.79360 AOA
1000 LBP55.58720 AOA
2000 LBP111.17440 AOA
5000 LBP277.93600 AOA
10000 LBP555.87200 AOA