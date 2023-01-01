100 Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

Convert AOA to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
16.72 isk

1.00000 AOA = 0.16718 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55 UTC
AOA to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.049987.33811.43491.64690.963718.4242
1GBP1.1550711.2127100.8811.65741.902271.1131421.2811
1USD0.95250.824606183.18711.36671.568630.917917.5485
1INR0.01144980.009912670.012021110.01642920.01885660.01103420.210952

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.16718 ISK
5 AOA0.83589 ISK
10 AOA1.67178 ISK
20 AOA3.34356 ISK
50 AOA8.35890 ISK
100 AOA16.71780 ISK
250 AOA41.79450 ISK
500 AOA83.58900 ISK
1000 AOA167.17800 ISK
2000 AOA334.35600 ISK
5000 AOA835.89000 ISK
10000 AOA1671.78000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK5.98164 AOA
5 ISK29.90820 AOA
10 ISK59.81640 AOA
20 ISK119.63280 AOA
50 ISK299.08200 AOA
100 ISK598.16400 AOA
250 ISK1495.41000 AOA
500 ISK2990.82000 AOA
1000 ISK5981.64000 AOA
2000 ISK11963.28000 AOA
5000 ISK29908.20000 AOA
10000 ISK59816.40000 AOA