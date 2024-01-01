250 Icelandic krónas to Angolan kwanzas

Convert ISK to AOA at the real exchange rate

250 isk
1,611.96 aoa

kr1.000 ISK = Kz6.448 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.46316.4631
Low6.38296.0297
Average6.42406.2744
Change1.02%6.80%
1 ISK to AOA stats

The performance of ISK to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4631 and a 30 day low of 6.3829. This means the 30 day average was 6.4240. The change for ISK to AOA was 1.02.

The performance of ISK to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4631 and a 90 day low of 6.0297. This means the 90 day average was 6.2744. The change for ISK to AOA was 6.80.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK6.44784 AOA
5 ISK32.23920 AOA
10 ISK64.47840 AOA
20 ISK128.95680 AOA
50 ISK322.39200 AOA
100 ISK644.78400 AOA
250 ISK1,611.96000 AOA
500 ISK3,223.92000 AOA
1000 ISK6,447.84000 AOA
2000 ISK12,895.68000 AOA
5000 ISK32,239.20000 AOA
10000 ISK64,478.40000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.15509 ISK
5 AOA0.77546 ISK
10 AOA1.55091 ISK
20 AOA3.10182 ISK
50 AOA7.75455 ISK
100 AOA15.50910 ISK
250 AOA38.77275 ISK
500 AOA77.54550 ISK
1000 AOA155.09100 ISK
2000 AOA310.18200 ISK
5000 AOA775.45500 ISK
10000 AOA1,550.91000 ISK