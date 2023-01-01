20 Angolan kwanzas to Danish kroner

Convert AOA to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.17 dkk

1.00000 AOA = 0.00850 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050387.37141.435231.645590.964118.4158
1GBP1.1551311.2132100.9231.657841.900821.1136721.272
1USD0.95210.824266183.18711.36651.566780.917917.5338
1INR0.01144540.009908580.012021110.01642680.01883450.01103420.210775

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Danish Krone
1 AOA0.00850 DKK
5 AOA0.04249 DKK
10 AOA0.08497 DKK
20 AOA0.16995 DKK
50 AOA0.42487 DKK
100 AOA0.84975 DKK
250 AOA2.12437 DKK
500 AOA4.24873 DKK
1000 AOA8.49747 DKK
2000 AOA16.99494 DKK
5000 AOA42.48735 DKK
10000 AOA84.97470 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 DKK117.68200 AOA
5 DKK588.41000 AOA
10 DKK1176.82000 AOA
20 DKK2353.64000 AOA
50 DKK5884.10000 AOA
100 DKK11768.20000 AOA
250 DKK29420.50000 AOA
500 DKK58841.00000 AOA
1000 DKK117682.00000 AOA
2000 DKK235364.00000 AOA
5000 DKK588410.00000 AOA
10000 DKK1176820.00000 AOA