500 amd
10.85 sbd

1.00000 AMD = 0.02170 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:5 UTC
AMD to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SBD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AMD0.02170 SBD
5 AMD0.10851 SBD
10 AMD0.21703 SBD
20 AMD0.43406 SBD
50 AMD1.08515 SBD
100 AMD2.17029 SBD
250 AMD5.42572 SBD
500 AMD10.85145 SBD
1000 AMD21.70290 SBD
2000 AMD43.40580 SBD
5000 AMD108.51450 SBD
10000 AMD217.02900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SBD46.07690 AMD
5 SBD230.38450 AMD
10 SBD460.76900 AMD
20 SBD921.53800 AMD
50 SBD2303.84500 AMD
100 SBD4607.69000 AMD
250 SBD11519.22500 AMD
500 SBD23038.45000 AMD
1000 SBD46076.90000 AMD
2000 SBD92153.80000 AMD
5000 SBD230384.50000 AMD
10000 SBD460769.00000 AMD