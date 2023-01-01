500 Armenian drams to Russian rubles

Convert AMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 amd
126.87 rub

1.00000 AMD = 0.25374 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.052787.55821.434151.647930.964418.4513
1GBP1.15411.21485101.0451.655051.901771.1129221.2934
1USD0.949950.823147183.17491.362351.565440.916117.5276
1INR0.0114210.009896580.012022910.01637930.0188210.01101410.210732

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Russian Ruble
1 AMD0.25374 RUB
5 AMD1.26872 RUB
10 AMD2.53744 RUB
20 AMD5.07488 RUB
50 AMD12.68720 RUB
100 AMD25.37440 RUB
250 AMD63.43600 RUB
500 AMD126.87200 RUB
1000 AMD253.74400 RUB
2000 AMD507.48800 RUB
5000 AMD1268.72000 RUB
10000 AMD2537.44000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 RUB3.94098 AMD
5 RUB19.70490 AMD
10 RUB39.40980 AMD
20 RUB78.81960 AMD
50 RUB197.04900 AMD
100 RUB394.09800 AMD
250 RUB985.24500 AMD
500 RUB1970.49000 AMD
1000 RUB3940.98000 AMD
2000 RUB7881.96000 AMD
5000 RUB19704.90000 AMD
10000 RUB39409.80000 AMD