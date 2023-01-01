20 Armenian drams to Serbian dinars

1.00000 AMD = 0.28499 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Serbian Dinar
1 AMD0.28499 RSD
5 AMD1.42496 RSD
10 AMD2.84992 RSD
20 AMD5.69984 RSD
50 AMD14.24960 RSD
100 AMD28.49920 RSD
250 AMD71.24800 RSD
500 AMD142.49600 RSD
1000 AMD284.99200 RSD
2000 AMD569.98400 RSD
5000 AMD1424.96000 RSD
10000 AMD2849.92000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 RSD3.50887 AMD
5 RSD17.54435 AMD
10 RSD35.08870 AMD
20 RSD70.17740 AMD
50 RSD175.44350 AMD
100 RSD350.88700 AMD
250 RSD877.21750 AMD
500 RSD1754.43500 AMD
1000 RSD3508.87000 AMD
2000 RSD7017.74000 AMD
5000 RSD17544.35000 AMD
10000 RSD35088.70000 AMD