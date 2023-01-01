10 thousand Armenian drams to Romanian leus

Convert AMD to RON at the real exchange rate

10000 amd
120.98 ron

1.00000 AMD = 0.01210 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.05387.58011.434821.647890.964418.4596
1GBP1.1539311.21515101.0661.655761.901641.1128521.3022
1USD0.949650.822944183.1721.36261.564950.915917.5305
1INR0.01141810.009894480.012023310.01638290.01881580.01101210.210774

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Romanian Leu
1 AMD0.01210 RON
5 AMD0.06049 RON
10 AMD0.12098 RON
20 AMD0.24196 RON
50 AMD0.60489 RON
100 AMD1.20979 RON
250 AMD3.02447 RON
500 AMD6.04895 RON
1000 AMD12.09790 RON
2000 AMD24.19580 RON
5000 AMD60.48950 RON
10000 AMD120.97900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Armenian Dram
1 RON82.65890 AMD
5 RON413.29450 AMD
10 RON826.58900 AMD
20 RON1653.17800 AMD
50 RON4132.94500 AMD
100 RON8265.89000 AMD
250 RON20664.72500 AMD
500 RON41329.45000 AMD
1000 RON82658.90000 AMD
2000 RON165317.80000 AMD
5000 RON413294.50000 AMD
10000 RON826589.00000 AMD