10 thousand Albanian leks to Vietnamese dongs

Convert ALL to VND at the real exchange rate

10000 all
2410030 vnd

1.00000 ALL = 241.00300 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 VND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.053987.66521.433731.646980.962718.4112
1GBP1.1536711.2158101.1321.653971.899981.1106421.2395
1USD0.948850.822504183.18171.36041.562740.913517.4696
1INR0.0114070.009888040.012021910.01635460.01878710.0109820.210017

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Vietnamese Dong
1 ALL241.00300 VND
5 ALL1205.01500 VND
10 ALL2410.03000 VND
20 ALL4820.06000 VND
50 ALL12050.15000 VND
100 ALL24100.30000 VND
250 ALL60250.75000 VND
500 ALL120501.50000 VND
1000 ALL241003.00000 VND
2000 ALL482006.00000 VND
5000 ALL1205015.00000 VND
10000 ALL2410030.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Albanian Lek
1 VND0.00415 ALL
5 VND0.02075 ALL
10 VND0.04149 ALL
20 VND0.08299 ALL
50 VND0.20747 ALL
100 VND0.41493 ALL
250 VND1.03733 ALL
500 VND2.07466 ALL
1000 VND4.14933 ALL
2000 VND8.29866 ALL
5000 VND20.74665 ALL
10000 VND41.49330 ALL