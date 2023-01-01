100 Albanian leks to Icelandic krónas

Convert ALL to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 all
137.11 isk

1.00000 ALL = 1.37113 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.053787.6541.434091.647180.96218.3956
1GBP1.1544711.21645101.1931.655591.901591.110621.2369
1USD0.949050.822064183.18691.3611.563230.91317.4581
1INR0.01140850.009882140.012021110.01636070.01879180.01097530.209866

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Icelandic Króna
1 ALL1.37113 ISK
5 ALL6.85565 ISK
10 ALL13.71130 ISK
20 ALL27.42260 ISK
50 ALL68.55650 ISK
100 ALL137.11300 ISK
250 ALL342.78250 ISK
500 ALL685.56500 ISK
1000 ALL1371.13000 ISK
2000 ALL2742.26000 ISK
5000 ALL6855.65000 ISK
10000 ALL13711.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Albanian Lek
1 ISK0.72933 ALL
5 ISK3.64663 ALL
10 ISK7.29326 ALL
20 ISK14.58652 ALL
50 ISK36.46630 ALL
100 ISK72.93260 ALL
250 ISK182.33150 ALL
500 ISK364.66300 ALL
1000 ISK729.32600 ALL
2000 ISK1458.65200 ALL
5000 ISK3646.63000 ALL
10000 ISK7293.26000 ALL