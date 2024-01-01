2,000 Icelandic krónas to Albanian leks

Convert ISK to ALL at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
1,331.12 all

kr1.000 ISK = Lek0.6656 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67340.6797
Low0.66560.6656
Average0.67050.6711
Change-0.86%-0.57%
1 ISK to ALL stats

The performance of ISK to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6734 and a 30 day low of 0.6656. This means the 30 day average was 0.6705. The change for ISK to ALL was -0.86.

The performance of ISK to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6797 and a 90 day low of 0.6656. This means the 90 day average was 0.6711. The change for ISK to ALL was -0.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Albanian Lek
1 ISK0.66556 ALL
5 ISK3.32779 ALL
10 ISK6.65558 ALL
20 ISK13.31116 ALL
50 ISK33.27790 ALL
100 ISK66.55580 ALL
250 ISK166.38950 ALL
500 ISK332.77900 ALL
1000 ISK665.55800 ALL
2000 ISK1,331.11600 ALL
5000 ISK3,327.79000 ALL
10000 ISK6,655.58000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Icelandic Króna
1 ALL1.50250 ISK
5 ALL7.51250 ISK
10 ALL15.02500 ISK
20 ALL30.05000 ISK
50 ALL75.12500 ISK
100 ALL150.25000 ISK
250 ALL375.62500 ISK
500 ALL751.25000 ISK
1000 ALL1,502.50000 ISK
2000 ALL3,005.00000 ISK
5000 ALL7,512.50000 ISK
10000 ALL15,025.00000 ISK