1.00000 ALL = 0.30625 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:38 UTC
ALL to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Egyptian Pound
1 ALL0.30625 EGP
5 ALL1.53123 EGP
10 ALL3.06246 EGP
20 ALL6.12492 EGP
50 ALL15.31230 EGP
100 ALL30.62460 EGP
250 ALL76.56150 EGP
500 ALL153.12300 EGP
1000 ALL306.24600 EGP
2000 ALL612.49200 EGP
5000 ALL1531.23000 EGP
10000 ALL3062.46000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Albanian Lek
1 EGP3.26535 ALL
5 EGP16.32675 ALL
10 EGP32.65350 ALL
20 EGP65.30700 ALL
50 EGP163.26750 ALL
100 EGP326.53500 ALL
250 EGP816.33750 ALL
500 EGP1632.67500 ALL
1000 EGP3265.35000 ALL
2000 EGP6530.70000 ALL
5000 EGP16326.75000 ALL
10000 EGP32653.50000 ALL