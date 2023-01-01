5 Albanian leks to Canadian dollars

Convert ALL to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 all
0.07 cad

1.00000 ALL = 0.01348 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:30 UTC
ALL to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 CAD
Mid market rate



How to convert Albanian leks to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Canadian Dollar
1 ALL0.01348 CAD
5 ALL0.06740 CAD
10 ALL0.13480 CAD
20 ALL0.26960 CAD
50 ALL0.67400 CAD
100 ALL1.34801 CAD
250 ALL3.37003 CAD
500 ALL6.74005 CAD
1000 ALL13.48010 CAD
2000 ALL26.96020 CAD
5000 ALL67.40050 CAD
10000 ALL134.80100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 CAD74.18360 ALL
5 CAD370.91800 ALL
10 CAD741.83600 ALL
20 CAD1483.67200 ALL
50 CAD3709.18000 ALL
100 CAD7418.36000 ALL
250 CAD18545.90000 ALL
500 CAD37091.80000 ALL
1000 CAD74183.60000 ALL
2000 CAD148367.20000 ALL
5000 CAD370918.00000 ALL
10000 CAD741836.00000 ALL