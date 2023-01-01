20 Albanian leks to Canadian dollars

20 all
0.27 cad

1.00000 ALL = 0.01348 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:29 UTC
ALL to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Canadian Dollar
1 ALL0.01348 CAD
5 ALL0.06740 CAD
10 ALL0.13481 CAD
20 ALL0.26961 CAD
50 ALL0.67402 CAD
100 ALL1.34805 CAD
250 ALL3.37012 CAD
500 ALL6.74025 CAD
1000 ALL13.48050 CAD
2000 ALL26.96100 CAD
5000 ALL67.40250 CAD
10000 ALL134.80500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 CAD74.18120 ALL
5 CAD370.90600 ALL
10 CAD741.81200 ALL
20 CAD1483.62400 ALL
50 CAD3709.06000 ALL
100 CAD7418.12000 ALL
250 CAD18545.30000 ALL
500 CAD37090.60000 ALL
1000 CAD74181.20000 ALL
2000 CAD148362.40000 ALL
5000 CAD370906.00000 ALL
10000 CAD741812.00000 ALL