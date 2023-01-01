10 Albanian leks to Aruban florins

Convert ALL to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 all
0.18 awg

1.00000 ALL = 0.01795 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:21 UTC
ALL to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.0556587.8171.435581.647780.9623518.4068
1GBP1.1541311.21845101.361.656971.90191.1106821.2455
1USD0.947250.820715183.18761.35991.560910.911517.4365
1INR0.01138730.009865830.01202110.01634740.01876380.01095720.209605

How to convert Albanian leks to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Aruban Florin
1 ALL0.01795 AWG
5 ALL0.08973 AWG
10 ALL0.17946 AWG
20 ALL0.35892 AWG
50 ALL0.89731 AWG
100 ALL1.79462 AWG
250 ALL4.48655 AWG
500 ALL8.97310 AWG
1000 ALL17.94620 AWG
2000 ALL35.89240 AWG
5000 ALL89.73100 AWG
10000 ALL179.46200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Albanian Lek
1 AWG55.72220 ALL
5 AWG278.61100 ALL
10 AWG557.22200 ALL
20 AWG1114.44400 ALL
50 AWG2786.11000 ALL
100 AWG5572.22000 ALL
250 AWG13930.55000 ALL
500 AWG27861.10000 ALL
1000 AWG55722.20000 ALL
2000 AWG111444.40000 ALL
5000 AWG278611.00000 ALL
10000 AWG557222.00000 ALL