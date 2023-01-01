20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Zambian kwacha

Convert AED to ZMW at the real exchange rate

20 aed
114.48 zmw

1.00000 AED = 5.72420 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:16 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 ZMW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0558587.84411.435691.648090.9625518.4163
1GBP1.1539311.2184101.3681.656721.901821.1107221.2516
1USD0.94710.820749183.19751.359751.560910.911617.4422
1INR0.01138380.009865060.012019610.01634360.01876160.01095710.209648

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / ZMW
1 AED5.72420 ZMW
5 AED28.62100 ZMW
10 AED57.24200 ZMW
20 AED114.48400 ZMW
50 AED286.21000 ZMW
100 AED572.42000 ZMW
250 AED1431.05000 ZMW
500 AED2862.10000 ZMW
1000 AED5724.20000 ZMW
2000 AED11448.40000 ZMW
5000 AED28621.00000 ZMW
10000 AED57242.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZMW0.17470 AED
5 ZMW0.87348 AED
10 ZMW1.74697 AED
20 ZMW3.49394 AED
50 ZMW8.73485 AED
100 ZMW17.46970 AED
250 ZMW43.67425 AED
500 ZMW87.34850 AED
1000 ZMW174.69700 AED
2000 ZMW349.39400 AED
5000 ZMW873.48500 AED
10000 ZMW1746.97000 AED