10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

Convert AED to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
23,834.70 svc

1.00000 AED = 2.38347 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.056587.87571.435521.648210.962818.4227
1GBP1.15411.2192101.4081.656591.902031.1110721.2598
1USD0.94650.82021183.17621.358751.560060.911317.4375
1INR0.01137970.009861110.012022710.01633580.01875610.01095630.209645

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Salvadoran Colón
1 AED2.38347 SVC
5 AED11.91735 SVC
10 AED23.83470 SVC
20 AED47.66940 SVC
50 AED119.17350 SVC
100 AED238.34700 SVC
250 AED595.86750 SVC
500 AED1191.73500 SVC
1000 AED2383.47000 SVC
2000 AED4766.94000 SVC
5000 AED11917.35000 SVC
10000 AED23834.70000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SVC0.41956 AED
5 SVC2.09778 AED
10 SVC4.19556 AED
20 SVC8.39112 AED
50 SVC20.97780 AED
100 SVC41.95560 AED
250 SVC104.88900 AED
500 SVC209.77800 AED
1000 SVC419.55600 AED
2000 SVC839.11200 AED
5000 SVC2097.78000 AED
10000 SVC4195.56000 AED