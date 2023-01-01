5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Russian rubles

Convert AED to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 aed
133.66 rub

1.00000 AED = 26.73220 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:33 UTC
AED to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED26.73220 RUB
5 AED133.66100 RUB
10 AED267.32200 RUB
20 AED534.64400 RUB
50 AED1336.61000 RUB
100 AED2673.22000 RUB
250 AED6683.05000 RUB
500 AED13366.10000 RUB
1000 AED26732.20000 RUB
2000 AED53464.40000 RUB
5000 AED133661.00000 RUB
10000 AED267322.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.03741 AED
5 RUB0.18704 AED
10 RUB0.37408 AED
20 RUB0.74816 AED
50 RUB1.87040 AED
100 RUB3.74080 AED
250 RUB9.35200 AED
500 RUB18.70400 AED
1000 RUB37.40800 AED
2000 RUB74.81600 AED
5000 RUB187.04000 AED
10000 RUB374.08000 AED