1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Russian rubles

Convert AED to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 aed
26.73 rub

1.00000 AED = 26.72950 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056487.86421.435231.648050.9630518.4267
1GBP1.1536711.21875101.3671.655791.901331.1110421.2585
1USD0.94660.820513183.17321.35861.560060.911617.4429
1INR0.01138120.009865110.012023110.01633460.01875680.01096030.209718

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED26.72950 RUB
5 AED133.64750 RUB
10 AED267.29500 RUB
20 AED534.59000 RUB
50 AED1336.47500 RUB
100 AED2672.95000 RUB
250 AED6682.37500 RUB
500 AED13364.75000 RUB
1000 AED26729.50000 RUB
2000 AED53459.00000 RUB
5000 AED133647.50000 RUB
10000 AED267295.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.03741 AED
5 RUB0.18706 AED
10 RUB0.37412 AED
20 RUB0.74824 AED
50 RUB1.87059 AED
100 RUB3.74118 AED
250 RUB9.35295 AED
500 RUB18.70590 AED
1000 RUB37.41180 AED
2000 RUB74.82360 AED
5000 RUB187.05900 AED
10000 RUB374.11800 AED