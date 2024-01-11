뉴질랜드 달러 → CFP 프랑

실제 환율로 NZD → XPF 변환

1,000 nzd
67,159 xpf

1.00000 NZD = 67.15940 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / CFP 프랑
1 NZD67.15940 XPF
5 NZD335.79700 XPF
10 NZD671.59400 XPF
20 NZD1343.18800 XPF
50 NZD3357.97000 XPF
100 NZD6715.94000 XPF
250 NZD16789.85000 XPF
500 NZD33579.70000 XPF
1000 NZD67159.40000 XPF
2000 NZD134318.80000 XPF
5000 NZD335797.00000 XPF
10000 NZD671594.00000 XPF
환율 CFP 프랑 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 XPF0.01489 NZD
5 XPF0.07445 NZD
10 XPF0.14890 NZD
20 XPF0.29780 NZD
50 XPF0.74450 NZD
100 XPF1.48900 NZD
250 XPF3.72250 NZD
500 XPF7.44500 NZD
1000 XPF14.89000 NZD
2000 XPF29.78000 NZD
5000 XPF74.45000 NZD
10000 XPF148.90000 NZD