Convert KWD to TND at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars today

1,000 kwd
10,247.100 tnd

ك1.000 KWD = DT10.25 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.268610.2686
Low10.131510.1193
Average10.204910.1896
Change0.92%0.79%
1 KWD to TND stats

The performance of KWD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2686 and a 30 day low of 10.1315. This means the 30 day average was 10.2049. The change for KWD to TND was 0.92.

The performance of KWD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2686 and a 90 day low of 10.1193. This means the 90 day average was 10.1896. The change for KWD to TND was 0.79.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10,24710 TND
5 KWD51,23550 TND
10 KWD102,47100 TND
20 KWD204,94200 TND
50 KWD512,35500 TND
100 KWD1.024,71000 TND
250 KWD2.561,77500 TND
500 KWD5.123,55000 TND
1000 KWD10.247,10000 TND
2000 KWD20.494,20000 TND
5000 KWD51.235,50000 TND
10000 KWD102.471,00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0,09759 KWD
5 TND0,48794 KWD
10 TND0,97589 KWD
20 TND1,95177 KWD
50 TND4,87944 KWD
100 TND9,75887 KWD
250 TND24,39718 KWD
500 TND48,79435 KWD
1000 TND97,58870 KWD
2000 TND195,17740 KWD
5000 TND487,94350 KWD
10000 TND975,88700 KWD