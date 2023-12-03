1 thousand Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees

Convert TRY to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 try
9863.80 pkr

1.00000 TRY = 9.86380 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Pakistani Rupee
1 TRY9.86380 PKR
5 TRY49.31900 PKR
10 TRY98.63800 PKR
20 TRY197.27600 PKR
50 TRY493.19000 PKR
100 TRY986.38000 PKR
250 TRY2465.95000 PKR
500 TRY4931.90000 PKR
1000 TRY9863.80000 PKR
2000 TRY19727.60000 PKR
5000 TRY49319.00000 PKR
10000 TRY98638.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 PKR0.10138 TRY
5 PKR0.50690 TRY
10 PKR1.01381 TRY
20 PKR2.02762 TRY
50 PKR5.06905 TRY
100 PKR10.13810 TRY
250 PKR25.34525 TRY
500 PKR50.69050 TRY
1000 PKR101.38100 TRY
2000 PKR202.76200 TRY
5000 PKR506.90500 TRY
10000 PKR1013.81000 TRY