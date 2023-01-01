1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TJS to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
428.40 myr

1.00000 TJS = 0.42840 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TJS0.42840 MYR
5 TJS2.14197 MYR
10 TJS4.28395 MYR
20 TJS8.56790 MYR
50 TJS21.41975 MYR
100 TJS42.83950 MYR
250 TJS107.09875 MYR
500 TJS214.19750 MYR
1000 TJS428.39500 MYR
2000 TJS856.79000 MYR
5000 TJS2141.97500 MYR
10000 TJS4283.95000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MYR2.33429 TJS
5 MYR11.67145 TJS
10 MYR23.34290 TJS
20 MYR46.68580 TJS
50 MYR116.71450 TJS
100 MYR233.42900 TJS
250 MYR583.57250 TJS
500 MYR1167.14500 TJS
1000 MYR2334.29000 TJS
2000 MYR4668.58000 TJS
5000 MYR11671.45000 TJS
10000 MYR23342.90000 TJS