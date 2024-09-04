Eswatini Lilangeni to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Zambian kwacha is currently 1.464 today, reflecting a -0.477% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 1.482 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.453 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.663% decrease in value.