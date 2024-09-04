Eswatini Lilangeni to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to CFP francs is currently 6.006 today, reflecting a -0.573% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.877% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 6.118 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.995 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.