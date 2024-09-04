Eswatini Lilangeni to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Samoan talas is currently 0.150 today, reflecting a -0.978% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -2.266% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.154 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.150 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.864% decrease in value.