Eswatini Lilangeni to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Ugandan shillings is currently 207.204 today, reflecting a -0.750% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 210.846 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 207.162 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.