Eswatini Lilangeni to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.129 today, reflecting a -2.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -2.359% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.127 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.343% decrease in value.