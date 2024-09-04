Eswatini Lilangeni to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1,253.050 today, reflecting a -0.763% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.573% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1,287.440 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,252.510 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.341% increase in value.