Eswatini Lilangeni to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Swedish kronor is currently 0.573 today, reflecting a -0.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.581 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.571 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.