Eswatini Lilangeni to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.456 today, reflecting a -1.677% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -2.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.468 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.455 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.783% increase in value.