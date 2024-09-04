Eswatini Lilangeni to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Rwandan francs is currently 74.568 today, reflecting a -0.271% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.767% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 75.525 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 74.305 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.334% increase in value.