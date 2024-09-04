Eswatini Lilangeni to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.217 today, reflecting a -0.827% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.221 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.216 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.