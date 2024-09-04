Eswatini Lilangeni to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Mozambican meticals is currently 3.547 today, reflecting a -0.923% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.547% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 3.621 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.547 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.