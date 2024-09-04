Eswatini Lilangeni to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Mexican pesos is currently 1.101 today, reflecting a -0.957% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.305% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.121 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.095 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.866% decrease in value.