Eswatini Lilangeni to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.857 today, reflecting a -0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.874 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.845 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.331% decrease in value.