Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 2.208 today, reflecting a -0.585% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.446% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 2.253 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.201 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.