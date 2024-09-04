Eswatini Lilangeni to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Macedonian denars is currently 3.097 today, reflecting a -0.676% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.442% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 3.150 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.088 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.592% increase in value.