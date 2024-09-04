Eswatini Lilangeni to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Icelandic krónas is currently 7.721 today, reflecting a -0.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 7.827 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 7.699 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.430% increase in value.