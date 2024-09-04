Eswatini Lilangeni to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Guinean francs is currently 480.249 today, reflecting a -0.529% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.220% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 489.068 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 478.950 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.580% increase in value.