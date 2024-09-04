Eswatini Lilangeni to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Fijian dollars is currently 0.124 today, reflecting a -0.378% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.987% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.126 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.123 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.086% increase in value.