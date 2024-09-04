Eswatini Lilangeni to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Chilean pesos is currently 51.652 today, reflecting a 0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 0.739% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 51.767 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 50.939 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.498% increase in value.