Eswatini Lilangeni to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.742 today, reflecting a -0.564% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.963% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.752 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.742 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.372% increase in value.