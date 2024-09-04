Eswatini Lilangeni to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Armenian drams is currently 21.525 today, reflecting a -1.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.711% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 21.998 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 21.525 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.459% decrease in value.