Surinamese dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.908 today, reflecting a 0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.228% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.911 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.894 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.652% increase in value.