Surinamese dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 436.259 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.267% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 439.684 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 434.563 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.