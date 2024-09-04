Surinamese dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 128.613 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 129.055 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 127.878 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.535% decrease in value.