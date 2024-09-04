Surinamese dollar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.367 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.332% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.369 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.365 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.552% decrease in value.