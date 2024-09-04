Surinamese dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.283 today, reflecting a -0.851% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.794% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.287 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.282 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.867% increase in value.